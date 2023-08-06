Judge’s wife joins investigation in house maid abuse case

LAHORE: The wife of a civil judge, accused of torturing her teenage housemaid joined the investigation and denied committing the crime, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The girl was employed at our home,” accused Soumia Asim told the special inquiry team, sources said. “We had dispatched 60 thousand rupees as help to the girl’s parents,” she further said. “The money was delivered online with the mobile of my spouse civil judge Asim Hafeez,” accused told the probe.

“The girl was not subjected to torture, she had skin allergy,” the woman claimed in her statement. “We don’t know, how she got head injury,” she stated.

Special Joint Investigation Team, constituted for probe, summoned written statement from accused Soumia Asim.

Soumia Asim has been on interim bail in the case.

The incident

14-year-old maid Rizwana was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of civil judge Asim Hafeez allegedly tortured her maid Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for medical assistance.

The doctors of the hospital referred the girl to Lahore hospital for treatment.