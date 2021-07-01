Judicial commission formed to probe Usman Kakar’s death

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has set up a two-member judicial commission to investigate the death of the former senator and provincial president of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Usman Khan Kakar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The two-member commission will be headed by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan while Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar will be a member of the commission.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader and former senator Usman Khan Kakar had passed away in Karachi on June 21. He was 60.

Kakar was critically injured after he fell in his house leading to severe brain injury. He had been shifted to Karachi’s private hospital after head surgery in Quetta.

Usman Kakar had been rushed to Karachi from Quetta via an air ambulance after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was shifted to Karachi’s private hospital after head surgery in Quetta.

Read More: USMAN KAKAR’S POST-MORTEM REPORT FINDS NO SIGN OF TORTURE

According to the initial post-mortem report, no sign of torture or injury was found on Kakar’s body and ascertained that it was a natural death caused by a brain haemorrhage.

Usman Kakar was born in 1961 in Muslim Bagh, Killa Saifullah District. He received the degree of Bachelor of Laws from Law College Quetta in 1987. During his student life, he joined the Pashtun Student Organisation as a unit secretary. He joined the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) in 1996.