Govt to provide written response on PTI demands by Jan 28

ISLAMABAD: The government negotiation committee will provide a written response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on judicial commission formation demand by January 28, ARY News reported.

According to spokesperson for the government committee Irfan Siddiqui, the response will address the PTI’s demands, including the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 riots.

The government committee has been reviewing the PTI’s charter of demands and has sought legal opinions on the matter. While the committee has not yet made a decision on the formation of a judicial commission, consultations will continue, and several issues are under consideration.

On the other hand, the PTI refused to sit in the next round of talks with the government until it announces constitution of the judicial commission.

Head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s negotiating committee, Omar Ayub, has said that his party will not attend the fourth round of dialogue with the government until formation of the judicial commission.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar has said that the opposition party will attend the next round of talks if the government affirms formation of the commission.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, a member of the PTI’s negotiating team has also demanded of the government to announce the judicial commission, after which a meeting could decide the terms of reference (ToRs) of the commission.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf presented its demands during the third round of negotiations and called for the establishment of two Commissions of Inquiry. The first to investigate the events of May 9 and the legality of PTI’s chairman’s arrest, while the second examines incidents occurring between November 24 and 27, 2024 during the PTI’s protest in Islamabad.