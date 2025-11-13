Judicial Complex reopens after Islamabad suicide blast

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Judicial Complex has been reopened under strict security following the suicide blast outside the Islamabad district courts.

A suciide blast outside the Judicial Complex claimed the lives of at least 12 people and over a dozen were injured earlier this week.

A large number of lawyers and litigants have arrived at the courts amid heightened security measures.

According to officials, entry for lawyers’ clerks is being permitted only after showing official identification cards, while litigants are allowed inside after security checks and registration of their details.

Meanwhile, the bar association has announced a strike for today and tomorrow in protest over the incident.

At least 12 people were martyred and 21 were injured in a suicide bomb blast near the Islamabad Kacheri. According to police, a car caught fire following the explosion, and the flames quickly engulfed the vehicle.

A heavy contingent of police and security forces rushed to the scene, while rescue teams shifted the injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Hospital sources said that several of the injured are in critical condition, expressing concern that the death toll may rise.

The explosion also damaged nearby parked vehicles and motorcycles, officials confirmed. The fire has since been brought under control.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. Sources said that body parts believed to be of the suicide bomber, including the head, were recovered from the site.

IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Police and the Chief Commissioner visited the scene and were briefed on the incident and the ongoing investigation.