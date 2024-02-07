Divorce has become the easy way out: Juggun Kazim

Actor-host Juggun Kazim shared her two cents on the rising ratio of divorces as compared to older days and believes it has become an easy way out for younger couples.

In her recent conversation with the celebrated makeup artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Masarrat Misbah, actor Juggun Kazim opened up on the stigmatization around divorce in the previous generations and how it has comparatively become easier in the current era, which isn’t right.

Coming from someone who went through a divorce herself, Kazim said, “Don’t make divorce a stigma. In the olden days, divorces weren’t always so swift. It was said that one has to make their marriage work. Give it your all to make it work.”

“[Because] divorce although allowed, isn’t a good thing and it hurts the individuals involved and their families,” she added. “But, now, what I’m trying to say is that in today’s age, parents are constantly giving their children the easy way out. Divorce has also become the easy way out…It’s not right.”

Sharing her personal experience of divorce, the celebrity explained, “It’s like it’s broken glass inside you, that no matter how much you try fixing, the cracks remain. Divorce breaks you every time it happens. Give it your everything, and if doesn’t work, then take separation.”

Kazim concluded her stance, by urging the parents to inculcate resilience in their children, which she believed the younger generation lacks, and encourage dedicated efforts to make their marriages work.

Pertinent to note here that Kazim went through a divorce in her first marriage with Ahmed Tajik in 2004, which lasted a little over a year. She tied the knot for the second time with Faisal Naqvi in 2013. The couple has two kids together, a daughter and a son, while Kazim has an elder son from her previous marriage as well.

