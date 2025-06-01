JUI-F announces nationwide protest against child marriage law

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has strongly opposed the child marriage law, declaring it against the Quran and Sunnah, ARY News reported.



Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, he announced a nationwide protest against child marriage, condemning the government for caving to international pressure from organisations like the IMF and FATF.

Fazlur Rehman emphasised that Pakistan was founded in the name of Islam, but its Islamic identity is under threat due to recent legislative actions. He criticised the government for modern slavery, stating that laws should align with Islamic principles rather than foreign directives.

The JUI-F leader revealed plans for a large-scale protest against child marriage across Pakistan, including a major gathering in Hazara Division on June 29. He vowed to mobilise supporters in various cities to oppose the bill.

Fazlur Rehman pointed out that the Council of Islamic Ideology has already rejected the child marriage bill, reinforcing his stance that age should not be a condition for marriage in Islam, but rather physical maturity (bulugh).

Read More: JUI-F decides to challenge Child Marriage Bill

During his speech, Fazlur Rehman also touched on regional politics, stating that Pakistan and Afghanistan must strengthen diplomatic ties. He warned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions have escalated tensions, posing a threat to regional stability.

Additionally, he criticized the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), claiming that its protests are not against corruption, but rather an attempt to protect its record.

This protest against child marriage campaign marks an important political move by JUI-F, as Fazlur Rehman continues to challenge the government’s legislative decisions.

Earlier, JUI-F had criticised President Asif Ali Zardari for signing the bill into law with undue haste, arguing that this rushed decision raises doubts about the government’s intentions.

This protest and rejection took place as President Asif Ali Zardari signed the Child Marriage Restraint Bill into law, criminalising marriages of individuals under 18 years of age.