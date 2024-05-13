JUI-F announces to commence million march from June 01

FAISALABAD: The chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) on Monday expressed concern over the decreasing importance of Parliament, announcing to initiate a movement in response, ARY News reported.

Addressing the media at Jamia Ubaidia, the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman expressed grief over neglecting the implementation of the constitution.

“The Parliament has lost its importance, we [JUI-F] are initiating a movement in which the public response is more than expected,” Rehman said in a presser.

During the press conference, the JUI-F chief announced a commencement of million march from Muzaffargarh on June 1, asserting that those having objection have no alternative.

“We [JUI-F] also have reservations regarding May 9 riots but if this situation [political instability] persists, the system will be completely destroyed,” He added.

He criticized the disproportionate distribution of constitutional positions to the People’s Party despite not being part of the ruling government, highlighting what he perceives as ‘minority rule’.

Moreover, Fazlur Rahman urged politicians to reflect on the controversies surrounding elections and advocated for institutional reforms, criticizing the Election Commission for its inaction.