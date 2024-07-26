JUI-F backs JI protest against inflation

ISLAMABAD: The leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) has voiced support for Jamaat-e-Islami’s ongoing protest against rising inflation in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

The JUI-F leader, Aslam Ghori highlighting the dire consequences faced by citizens due to the inflation and economic crisis.

He emphasized the severe impact of inflation, stating, “People are committing suicide because of inflation.”

He condemned the government’s raids on the homes of political workers, calling such actions a ‘travesty of democracy’.

The JUI-F leader argued that setting up barricades to block protesters would only escalate tensions further.

Addressing the core issues behind the protest, Ghori urged the government to reduce electricity and gas rates to alleviate the financial burden on the public.

He underscored that protesting against public issues is a fundamental constitutional and democratic right of every citizen.

“The matters should not be resolved through force,” Ghori stated.

Earlier in the day, the chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan declared that the party is committed to its cause and will not leave Islamabad without getting due relief.

Addressing the participants of the sit-in at the I-8 area of Islamabad, the JI chief Hafiz, Naeem-ur-Rehman asserted that the protestors are committed to the cause – to get relief for the masses – and will not leave Islamabad without getting due relief.

Despite facing raids and arrests, Rehman praised the large turnout, stating that it reflects widespread dissatisfaction with the current system.

He criticized the imposition of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the burden of high electricity bills, demanding their reduction. He also called for a decrease in taxes and the release of arrested workers.

Rehman emphasized that the sit-in, which he described as just beginning, aims to bring justice to the 250 million people of Pakistan.

He condemned what he termed as the “fascism” of the government, noting the government’s heavy-handed approach towards protestors.