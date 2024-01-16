- Advertisement - JUI-F cannot run election campaign in KP, claims Hamdullah By Naeem Ashraf Butt | January 16, 2024 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppPrint TOP NEWS InternationalReuters - January 16, 2024Iowa caucus 2024: Trump wins, DeSantis comes in distant second InternationalReuters - January 16, 2024Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel’s ‘spy HQ’ in Iraq, vow more revenge BusinessWeb Desk - January 15, 2024Govt slashes petrol price by Rs8 per litre Naeem Ashraf Butthttps://twitter.com/NaeemAshrafBut2Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Tuesday claimed that JUI-F is ‘barred’ from carrying out the election campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of the general election 2024. “Pamphlets are being distributed in KP with warnings not to allow JUI-F corner meetings,” Hafiz Hamdullah said while exclusively talking to ARY News. The JUI-F leader said the security situation is not ideal in KP, JUI-F candidates cannot go outside for election work in the evening. Commenting on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Hafiz Hamdullah hoped that the three-time former premier would not repeat the mistakes he had made in the past. Coming into power through “lotas” (turncoats) is not “asooli” (principal) politics but “wasooli” (payback) politics, the JUI-F stalwart said. He urged all the political parties to ensure no space for “lotacracy” in democracy. Haifz Hamdullah said coming into power through power politics instead of masses, is not a good omen for democracy. Read more: ECP completes all preparations to hold elections on Feb 8 He said JUI-F will welcome the masses’ decision if they choose Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or Pakistan People’s Party on February 8. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all preparations to hold polling for the National and Provincial assemblies next month. While talking to state-run Tv, ECP Spokesperson Syed Nadeem Haider urged the general public to exercise their right to vote on polling day. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - POLL Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan? PML-N PPP PTI ResultsVote - Advertisement - MORE STORIES Election 2024: Jamiat Ahle Hadith declares support for JUI-F Web Desk - PTI founder challenges jail trial before IHC Web Desk - ECP hears election commission contempt case against PTI founder Web Desk - Pak vs NZ: Abbas Afridi ruled out of third... Web Desk - Sachin Tendulkar falls victim to deepfake video Web Desk - ECP completes all preparations to hold elections on Feb... Web Desk - PSX sheds 847 points, falls below 64,000-point mark Anjum Wahab - Israel says war to wind down in southern Gaza,... AFP -