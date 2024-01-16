24.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

JUI-F cannot run election campaign in KP, claims Hamdullah

Naeem Ashraf Butt
By Naeem Ashraf Butt
|

TOP NEWS

Naeem Ashraf Butt
Naeem Ashraf Butthttps://twitter.com/NaeemAshrafBut2
Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Tuesday claimed that JUI-F is ‘barred’ from carrying out the election campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of the general election 2024.

“Pamphlets are being distributed in KP with warnings not to allow JUI-F corner meetings,” Hafiz Hamdullah said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

The JUI-F leader said the security situation is not ideal in KP, JUI-F candidates cannot go outside for election work in the evening. Commenting on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Hafiz Hamdullah hoped that the three-time former premier would not repeat the mistakes he had made in the past.

Coming into power through “lotas” (turncoats) is not “asooli” (principal) politics but “wasooli” (payback) politics, the JUI-F stalwart said. He urged all the political parties to ensure no space for “lotacracy” in democracy.

Haifz Hamdullah said coming into power through power politics instead of masses, is not a good omen for democracy.

Read more: ECP completes all preparations to hold elections on Feb 8

He said JUI-F will welcome the masses’ decision if they choose Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or Pakistan People’s Party on February 8.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all preparations to hold polling for the National and Provincial assemblies next month.

While talking to state-run Tv, ECP Spokesperson Syed Nadeem Haider urged the general public to exercise their right to vote on polling day.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.