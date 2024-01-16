JUI-F cannot run election campaign in KP, claims Hamdullah

“Pamphlets are being distributed in KP with warnings not to allow JUI-F corner meetings,” Hafiz Hamdullah said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

The JUI-F leader said the security situation is not ideal in KP, JUI-F candidates cannot go outside for election work in the evening. Commenting on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Hafiz Hamdullah hoped that the three-time former premier would not repeat the mistakes he had made in the past.

Coming into power through “lotas” (turncoats) is not “asooli” (principal) politics but “wasooli” (payback) politics, the JUI-F stalwart said. He urged all the political parties to ensure no space for “lotacracy” in democracy.

Haifz Hamdullah said coming into power through power politics instead of masses, is not a good omen for democracy.

Read more: ECP completes all preparations to hold elections on Feb 8

He said JUI-F will welcome the masses’ decision if they choose Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or Pakistan People’s Party on February 8.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all preparations to hold polling for the National and Provincial assemblies next month.

While talking to state-run Tv, ECP Spokesperson Syed Nadeem Haider urged the general public to exercise their right to vote on polling day.