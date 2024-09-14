JUI-F chief won’t meet govt’s expectations: Salman Akram

KARACHI: The recently appointed secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insan (PTI), Salman Akram Raja, expressed doubt that the Maulana Fazlur Rehman will fulfill the government’s expectations, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Salman Akram Raja mentioned that the government is confident with the fact that eight JUI-F members will vote in their favor, however, stating that Maulana Fazlur Rehman won’t support the constitutional amendment as it would be equivalent to betraying the country.

Raja noted that they have discussed the situation with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who understands the historical context and his position.

He criticized the Prime Minister’s potential decision to appoint the Chief Justice, stating that it would be against the constitution of Pakistan.

Raja predicted that the constitutional amendment would be completed and then reviewed by the court, where it could potentially be rejected if it conflicts with the constitution’s basic structure.

He stressed that, according to Article 63A, a party member cannot vote against the party directive and accused the government in attempt to amend Article 63A which is a clear violation.

Additionally, Raja stated that the Speaker has no authority to count votes from members who voted against the party directive.