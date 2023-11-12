JUI-F clarifies stance on seat adjustment, electoral alliance

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has clarified his party position on seat adjustment and electoral alliance ahead of the General Elections 2024, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said in a statement that JUI-F would reject the General Elections 2024 results if the tradition of 2018 is repeated. He added that Jamiat would resist more if 2018 election practices are repeated in the next general polls.

He clarified that the JUI-F central leadership allowed provincial chapters to go for seat-to-seat adjustment, however, it has not made a decision on electoral alliance with any political party so far.

Related: Arif Alvi should be in Attock Jail instead of President House: JUI-F



He said that JUI-F safeguards the Islamic Constitution of Pakistan and the religio-political party could transfer the country into an Islamic welfare state. He criticised that the Constitution was approved in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s era but Islamic laws were not implemented.

Haideri added that all former prime ministers including two-time PM Benazir Bhutto late and three-time PM Nawaz Sharif had not implemented Islamic laws.

He vowed that JUI-F would implement the Islamic governance system after coming into power. Unveiling the JUI-F manifesto, Haideri said that JUI-F would raise labourers’ salaries to Rs50,000, end corruption and commission practices and send looters to jails.

Related: JUI-F to kick-start election campaign from Murree

The development came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified general elections on February 8, 2024. The electoral watchdog issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

The notification was issued by the ECP after, the Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the ECP submitted the record of meeting with the president.