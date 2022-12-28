JUI-F decides to convene APC on Jan 1

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has decided to hold All Parties Conference (APC) in Peshawar to take country out of the prevailing economic and political crisis, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting sources.

The JUI-F has decided to convene a multi-party conference in Peshawar on January 1, sources say.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other party heads would attend the APC, they say.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had postponed the multi-party conference on political and economic stability in the country.

The conference was postponed due to the busy schedule of political leadership, said sources within JI.

The JI leadership had informed other parties regarding the postponement of the Round Table conference that was convened in Islamabad on December 28 (Wednesday).

