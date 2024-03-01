JUI-F ‘decides’ to not field candidate for Balochistan CM slot

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday decided to not field candidate for the Balochistan chief minister (CM) slot, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Pakistan Peoples Party yesterday invited JUI-F to become part of the Balochistan government.

The JUI-F consultation meeting is underway to decide their decision on joining the Balochistan government.

Last week, sources revealed that JUI-F decided to field its candidate for the Balochistan chief minister (CM) slot after contacting the National Party, Awami National Party and the Balochistan National Party-P.

Earlier today, Pakistan People Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari nominated Sarfraz Bugti as candidate for chief minister (CM) Balochistan post.

The newly elected MPAs of the Balochistan Assembly earlier took their oaths of membership in session chaired by the presiding officer Engineer Zamrud Khan.

The 51 members, elected on general seats, who took oath today include members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers who have emerged as the largest parties in the 65-member House.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have 10 and five seats, respectively.