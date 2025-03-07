JUI-F leader murdered in ‘target killing’ in Turbat

TURBAT: A local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) was murdered in a targeted attack in the Malikabad area of Turbat district, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mufti Shahmeer, a member of JUI-F. Unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire at him as he was leaving the mosque after offering Tarawih prayers.

Mufti Shahmeer sustained serious gunshot wounds and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials stated that the motive behind the killing remains unclear, and the attackers managed to flee the scene. An investigation is underway to apprehend those responsible.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attack appeared to be highly organized, with the assailants lying in ambush.

Notably, Balochistan is witnessing a surge in targeted killings as just earlier this month two leaders of JUI-F Balochistan were killed in Khuzdar district.

Read More: JUI leader shot dead in Naseerabad

Last year, in a tragic incident, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader shot dead on National Highway in Naseerabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that the incident occurred when JUI leader Mir Aslam Khan Umrani was on his way to Dera Murad Jamali.

The unidentified assailants opened fire on the Umrani’s vehicle, resulting in his death on the spot.

Police officials said that the incident occurred over water dispute and the attackers managed to escape the scene, and an investigation is currently underway.