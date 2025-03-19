JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed passes away in Quetta

Quetta: Senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Hafiz Hussain Ahmed has passed away in Quetta, ARY News reported.

According to his son Munir Ahmed, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed had been suffering from kidney disease for a long time.

JUI-F also confirmed his demise on the official social media account. His family stated that details regarding his funeral prayer will be announced later.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed served two times as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2002 – 2007 and 1988 – 1990 and also a Member of the Senate of Pakistan from March 1991 to March 1994.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the passing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader and senior politician Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

The prime minister, in a condolence message prayed for elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

The entire nation stands in solidarity with the family members of late Hafiz Hussain Ahmed in this moment of grief, the prime minister said.

He pointed out that Hafiz Hussain Ahmed was a wise politician.

"Hafiz Hussain Ahmed was seasoned politician. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the prime minister remarked.