JUI-F moves Shariat court against Transgender Persons Act

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has moved Federal Shariat Court against the Transgender Persons Act 2018, claiming that the law was in contradiction with Islamic principles, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the JUI-F has filed a petition in Federal Shariat Court, challenging the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The law should be declared against Shariat, the petition stated, maintaining that no law can be passed in the country that contradicts with Holy Quran and Sunnah.

The Federal Shariat Court will take up the petition on October 3. In a statement, the JUI-F spokesperson said the party would continue its struggle against this act on every platform.

Earlier, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) had filed a petition in the Federal Shariat Court against the Transgender Rights Bill 2018, claiming it’s in contradiction with the Islamic principles of heredity.

The JI leader had argued that the bill would cause complications in Islamic heredity rules.

The petition, filed by the JI senator, would be persecuted by Lawyer Imran Shafique Advocate. Senate’s Human Rights Committee had debated the bill in its September 5 session.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) deemed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 un-Islamic and not in line with the Sharia, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the top religious body said that many sections of the Transgender Act 2018 are not in conformity with Islamic teachings and could add to social problems in the country.

The CII asked the federal government to form a committee to review the transgender act and considered including legal experts and religious scholars in the committee.

