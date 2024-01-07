JUI-F names candidates for Punjab NA, PA seats

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has announced its candidates for 53 national and 153 provincial constituencies of Punjab, including seats from Lahore, ARY News reported.

The JUI-F has fielded Saleemullah Qadri from NA-130, NA-118 and PP-175 and Hafiz Ghazanfar Aziz from NA-128 for the upcoming elections.

Interestingly, Hamza Shehbaz is expected to contest from NA-118. Further, the party has fielded Maulana Safiullah from NA-92, Ziaur Rehman NA-56/PP16, Sajjad Wains NA-148, Muhammad Safdar Shehbaz NA-165/167/168/PP-254, and Maulana Yahya Abbassi NA-176/PP-273.

The statement also said that Maulana Yahya Abbasi from NA 176 and PP 273, Maulana Mudassar Irfan from PP 288, Abdullah Fahad Langriyal from PP 272 and Maulana Ziaur Rahman from PP 258 are among the other candidates of JUI.

The party expressed confidence that its candidates will win the support of the people in the upcoming elections.

ECP unveils constituency-wise polling station lists

Meanwhile, Returning officers (ROs), in line with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), have published the constituency-wise preliminary lists of polling stations.

Candidates and voters have the opportunity to submit their suggestions or objections regarding polling stations to the District Returning Officers (DROs) until January 11, 2024.

DROs are set to declare their decisions on these objections or suggestions from January 12 to 17, with the final list of polling stations to be revealed 15 days before the elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday completed priority-based training for election supervisory staff appointed for the smooth conduct of the 2024 general elections.

According to the electoral body, the training of 579,191 people has been completed, while the remaining 406,222 people will complete training by February 1.