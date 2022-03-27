‘JUI-F, PML-N caravans vanish’ as PTI readies for Amar bil Maroof rally

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that all caravans of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have vanished as streets are now being filled with caravans of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

While lauding the junoon [enthusiasm] of the PTI cadres, he took to Twitter to share that the JUI-F and PML-N caravans leading to Islamabad have disappeared.

“All ways and all caravans are of Imran Khan,” he said as PTI readies to hold its ‘Amar bil Maroof’ public rally at Parade Ground in Islamabad.

جذبہ جنون سلامت ! سڑکوں سے JUI اور نون کے نام نہاد قافلے غائب ہو چکے ہیں تمام راستے تمام قافلے عمران خان کے ہیں #IamImranKhan #امر_بالمعروف — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 27, 2022



Prime Minister Imran Khan has also released an audio message for the nation ahead of the PTI’s grand power show at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.

“The jalsa being held today is not the PTI’s fight but the battle for Pakistan’s future,” the prime minister said.

“Today, we are out to make Pakistan’s history,” he added, advising the people who want to attend the party’s ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ gathering to set out for Islamabad as soon as possible.

He cautioned that they might not be able to reach the venue on time because of traffic gridlocks on the roads leading to the capital.

