JUI-F rejects new delimitations

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) has rejected the new delimitations issued by the ECP, ARY News reported.

According to JUI-F spokesperson Jalil Khan, they will move the court against the new delimitation as the number of constituencies have been reduced in several districts including tribal areas.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) formed a legal team to challenge the new delimitations. As per details, the legal team headed by the president of PLF will challenge the new delimitations.

It is worth mentioning here that the chief election commissioner (CEC) and ECP members approved the preliminary list of new delimitations under the 2023 digital census data.

After CEC’s approval, the commission issued the initial list of the delimitations on its website.

For the National Assembly (NA), the voter quota for Punjab province was fixed at 905,595, 913,000 for Sindh, 907,913 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 930,900 for Balochistan and 787,954 for Islamabad.

The voter quota for the Punjab Assembly will be 429,929, 428,431 for the Sindh Assembly, 355,270 for the KP Assembly and 292,047 for the Balochistan Assembly.

The election commission will address the objections from October 28 to November 26, whereas, the objections could be filed from September 27 to October 26.

The hearing on the pleas will be conducted till November 25. The ECP will unveil the final delimitations on November 30.

After the publication of the final delimitations, a 54-day election schedule will be announced and general polls will be held in the first week of January 2024.