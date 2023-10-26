JUI-F says no personal enmity with PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah says that they have no personal enmity with PTI chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News programme ‘Khabbar’ JUI-F spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said that PTI was imposed on Pakistan however the disagreement with PTI chairman Imran Khan was political, not personal.

Reacting to PTI leaders meeting with JUI-F chief, Hafiz Hamdullah said when politicians meet, politics is always the focus of discussion but it’s good that PTI has finally admired the political wisdom of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier today, a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, headed by Asad Qaiser, called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the country’s overall ‘political situation’.

The delegation of PTI leaders – which included bigwigs Asad Qaiser, Ali Mohammad Khan, Junaid Akbar and Barrister Saif – condoled the Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s mother-in-law.

During the meeting, sources told ARY News that PTI leaders also engaged in discussions about the political situation in the country with the JUI-F chief.

Sources further claimed that the delegation also lauded the Maulana Fazl’s ‘reconciliation’ narrative among political parties. He stressed the need for ‘unity’ among all stakeholders to pull the country out of crisis. The JUI-F chief also stressed ‘politeness’ in political differences among parties.