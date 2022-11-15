JUI-F terminates MPA Maulvi Noorullah’s party membership

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has terminated the party membership of its Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Balochistan Maulvi Noorullah, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The JUI-F spokesperson confirmed that the party membership of MPA Maulvi Noorullah was terminated. The religio-political party approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to deseat the MPA Noorullah.

The spokesperson added that the lawmaker’s membership was terminated for violating the party discipline. Some media reports suggested that the JUI-F lawmaker allegedly criticised some policies of the political party.

In December last year, the Disciplinary Committee of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had expelled four members of the party, over violation of party discipline.

The basic membership of the JUI-F leaders including Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Shujaul Mulk had been ended.

The decision had been unanimously taken by the committee members Agha Ayub Shah, Maulana Abdul Wasay and Maulana Abdul Hakeem.

