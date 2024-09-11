JUI-F wont join coalition govt: Hafiz Hamdullah

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah categorically dismissed the ’impression’ that his party is joining the coalition government, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Hafiz Hamdullah said that the JUI-F is part of the opposition and will not join the government. He said that for the JUI-F, joining the government would be equivalent to political death for JUI-F.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that joining the government is not a necessity for the Maulana Fazalur Rehman-led party. The JUI-F leader said that lambasted the government and said that it lost public trust.

“Everyone knows who is actually running the government affairs,” he added.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that the parliament has ‘lost’ its autonomy and is not being allowed to function independently.

“The JUI-F’s struggle is for an independent parliament, free from external influences. Our party believes in people’s politics, not in relying on power,” Hafiz Hamdullah said.

Read More: PM Shehbaz invites Fazlur Rehman to work together

Earlier on August 30, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif invited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to once again work together

PM Shehbaz visited the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad and expressed his desire to work together with the JUI-F, the sources privy to the development said.

“We want to work together again, just like we did in the past,” PM Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying. “We request you to guide us once more.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, however, responded by saying that his party’s stance remains unchanged. “We are where we were in the past, you have changed your path,” the JUI-F chief said.

The sources within the JUI-F said that the party conveyed a clear message to the prime minister. The sources added that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, with PM Shehbaz Sharif inquiring about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s health and well-being.

Read More: PTI, JUI-F ‘agree’ to continue talks

Earlier on August 23, a delegation of PTI met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, seeking cooperation once again, ARY News reported citing sources.

Both parties are mulling to end differences and explore possibilities of collaboration, the sources privy to the development said.