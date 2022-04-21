JUI-F’s Zahid Akram Durrani takes oath as NA deputy speaker

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl MNA Zahid Akram Durrani was elected 20th National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker unopposed as no other candidate submitted nomination papers against him.

Zahid Akram Durrani was administered the oath by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zahid Akram Durrani did not take oath as the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker on Wednesday as lawmakers paid tribute to late Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan.

The office of the NA deputy speaker fell vacant after Qasim Suri tendered his resignation less than an hour before the voting on the no-confidence motion against him.

On April 16, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was elected 22nd Speaker of the National Assembly unopposed as no other candidate submitted nomination papers against him.

