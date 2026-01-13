JUI MNA says NADRA cancels his NIC

ISLAMABAD: JUI member Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday protested over annulment of his national identity card in the National Assembly session.

The opposition MNA said that the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) wrote a letter and the State Bank “shutdown every thing”.

He disclosed that the NADRA didn’t block his national identity card (NIC) but the authority has cancelled it.

“In 2022-2023, the issue made over a bill of a house, which was even not owned by me,” Noor Alam told the house.

The Speaker asked the JUI member to submit an application in writing to him.