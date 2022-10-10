JUI rejects joining Balochistan govt

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) Balochistan chapter’s chief and federal minister Maulana Abdul Wasay has announced to not join the Balochistan government led by Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, ARY News reported on Monday.

While addressing a press conference, JUI Balochistan chief Maulana Abdul Wasay said that CM Bizenjo has given a contradictory reply to the charter of demand. He added that JUI rejected CM’s offer to join the Balochistan government.

He said that JUI will not step back from its charter of demand. Wasay said that on the invitation of CM Bizenjo, JUI leadership agreed on serving the flood-affected people. JUI placed demands for qazi courts and ideological councils in the charter.

Wasay said that the provincial government failed to unveil a comprehensive plan for assisting the flood victims despite spending three months. He criticised that the provincial government was doing nothing for the submerged districts of Nasirabad division.

Comments