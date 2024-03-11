JUI seeks correction of reserved seat name, ECP allotted ‘wrongfully’

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan notified a wrong person for allotting reserved seat for women on JUI quota, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ECP notification issued on National Assembly reserved seat for women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the quota of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s JUI.

The party has submitted request to the electoral body for cancellation of its notification and inquiry of the matter.

The JUI in its request said that “‘Sadaf Ihsan’ notified on the reserved seat has not been a member of the party, neither the JUI submitted this name in its preference list to the ECP”.

The JUI has pleaded to the electoral body to cancel its notification and replace Hina Bibi as the party’s member on the reserved seat in a new notification.

The party has also requested the election commission to inquire into the matter, if it is a mistake or it happened deliberately.