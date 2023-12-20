JUI seeks extension in nomination papers filing period

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has sought extension in nominations filing period for candidates, in a letter to the chief election commissioner, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

JUI Senator Kamran Murtaza in a letter to the CEC, has said that the political parties have to distribute tickets to their candidates after the election commission’s announcement of the election schedule.

He has requested to the electoral body to extend three days in its time for submitting nomination papers by election candidates.

He has also suggested slashing the scrutiny period of nomination papers from seven to four days. “This amendment in the schedule will make the polling possible on the scheduled date of Feb 08,” the plea read.

“The JUI has no objection over the election date and other parts of the election schedule,” letter read.

The ECP could amend the election schedule under section 58 of the Election Act, according to the letter.

“The extension in filing period of nomination papers will provide relief to the JUI as a political entity and political parties will get time to decide better candidates for election,” JUI said.

It is to be mentioned here that the period of submitting nomination papers by the candidates to Returning Officer, has been scheduled from 20 to 22 December.