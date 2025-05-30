New Jujutsu Kaisen film fuels season 3 buzz

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 might finally be getting closer, and fans are buzzing after a mysterious tease was spotted at the end of the new Hidden Inventory compilation movie.

With the film already screening in Japan and heading to North America soon, this surprise detail has stirred up major excitement in the anime news world, as viewers speculate that a Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 announcement or trailer could drop any day now.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime posted a message promoting the Hidden Inventory movie.

At the end of the post, fans were told to “watch out for the end” and “pay attention”. This short sentence has caused a buzz, with many viewers wondering if this could mean fresh details about Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 are on the way.



So far, the only official update about the third season came at Jump Festa, where a red visual of Yuji sitting on a staircase was released.

Since then, there has been silence. That’s why fans now believe this movie might offer more anime news – possibly a teaser or trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

The Hidden Inventory Arc, which the film covers, is one of the most praised arcs in the story. It goes back to Gojo’s teenage years at Jujutsu High and shows his bond with Geto and Shoko, and his battles with Toji Fushiguro.

Read More: Top hand-to-hand combat anime that pack a punch

This part of the story sets the stage for everything that comes next, and fans love it for its emotion, action, and storytelling.

While the message might also be related to the JujuStrolls short, fun skits that are included at the end, many still hope it points to something bigger.

The anime news community is buzzing with talk that a Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 teaser may be shown.

With the voice actor of Gojo recently hinting that the third season will be even better than season two, excitement is only growing.

The return of Jujutsu Kaisen promises to shake up the anime world once again, and anime news fans everywhere are eagerly waiting for the next big reveal.

Whatever happens at the end of the movie, it’s clear that Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is on the horizon and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.