‘It’s a masterpiece’: Julia Fox claims about her upcoming book!

American actor-model turned author Julia Fox has shared insights of her upcoming book at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, claims it to be a ‘masterpiece already’.

At the Vanity Fair after-party of the Oscars Sunday ceremony, Julia Fox turned heads as she showed up in a black floor-length leather gown by Han Kjobenhavn, with an unconventional neckline, clawing hands wrapped around the neck, to depict the idea of choking.

To amp the already grunge look more, the ‘Uncut Gems’ starlet paired the halter neck dress with an even bizarre accessory, a clutch bag made with real human hair, matching leather gloves, and bold graphic liner.

Speaking about her next book on the red carpet, Fox said, “Well, I don’t want to give too much of it away, because I’m very superstitious.”

“I don’t like to speak of things before they’re finished. But it’s, so far, a masterpiece, if I do say so myself,” she further claimed.

Celeb also revealed that the title was supposed to be a ‘memoir’ initially, but now it will be just like her ‘first book’.

Julia – who graced the headline for her brief romance with rapper Ye (Kanye West) earlier this year, claimed that she lost ’15 pounds’ in the month when dating him.

“I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous,” she spoke about her former boyfriend.

“It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie.”

For those unversed, the duo first sparked dating rumors on New Year’s eve 2022, holidaying together in Miami, after Kanye’s separation from American celebrity, Kim Kardashian.

Later, Fox gave confirmation in the essay she wrote for a foreign magazine in January, terming the relationship between them as ‘an instant connection’.

West and Fox ended their six-week relationship in mid-February.

