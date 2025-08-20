Julia Fox regrets her cosmetic surgeries

Actor-model Julia Fox confessed that she regrets undergoing certain cosmetic surgeries, merely to be more appealing to men.

In her new interview with a beauty magazine, Julia Fox, 35, got honest about all the cosmetic work she has undergone, including liposuction, veneers, and rhinoplasty, in addition to start getting botox and fillers, as early as aged 21. However, the ‘Uncut Gems’ star admitted that she now regrets getting them, solely to become more attractive to men.

“When I see someone and I can tell they’ve never done anything, I wish I could go back and be that person,” she said. “I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive.”

“I probably will [get more work done one day],” Fox mentioned. “But I’m just not as concerned with it right now.”

“Am I going to chase the way I used to look, or am I going to evolve and see what’s on the other side? It could be something totally different, and I’m choosing to go that way. I just want to see who’s there waiting for me,” she explained, adding that the celebrity wants to skip this trap of needing to ‘stay young and hot’.

“It’ll definitely be uncomfortable, but I think I’m ready for it,” Fox concluded.

