Julia Garner shares major update on Madonna biopic

Hollywood starlet Julia Garner, who was originally picked to play pop icon Madonna in the biopic, shared a major update on the stalled project.

For the unversed, Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Julia Garner, in 2022, was announced as the top pick to play Queen of Pop, Madonna, on screen, in her self-produced biopic, titled ‘Who’s That Girl’.

The project was stalled in 2023, after Universal Pictures backed out from producing the movie.

However, by the mid of 2024, the big screen biopic was back on track, as Madonna teased the script work and finally unveiled the title, inspired by her 1987 movie and song, before being silent again.

Nonetheless, Garner has now confirmed that it is ‘supposed to still happen’.

Moreover, the ‘Ozark’ star also spoke up on the audition process for the coveted role, revealing that she had to learn how to dance and perform in front of the ‘Material Girl’ singer to bag the role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Garner is currently enjoying the success of her debut Marvel movie, Pedro Pascal and co-led ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’. The Emmy-winner essays Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer in the superhero movie.

