Julian Brown’s mother breaks silence on investor’s reported disappearance

The mother of inventor Julian Brown, who was reported missing after a disturbing video, has broken her silence on her son’s whereabouts and safety.

Social media users raised concerns about the safety of the 21-year-old who gained notoriety over his claims of turning plastic waste into usable fuel such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

After a July 9 video in which he alleged that he was “under attack,” Julian Brown went missing from social media platforms.

“Something is happening, keep me in your prayers please. SCREEN RECORD THIS. I don’t know,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Before that, he shared a similar post, claiming that a ‘secret helicopter’ was circling him.

“A SECRET Helicopter found circled me in the middle of NOWHERE… and it gets even scarier – Pray for me please,” Julian Brown wrote on July 3.

His mother, Nia, has now confirmed that her inventor son was not missing and was in a safe place.

Read more: Julian Brown’s social media post raises concerns about his safety

“I can confirm Julian is safe but in the best interest of his security I’m not able to provide any more information,” she said during an interview with Daily Mail.

When pressed for further details about her son’s whereabouts and his disturbing social media posts, Nia maintained that she could not provide more information about him.

It is worth noting here that Julian Brown founded Naturejab, a company which makes natural products.

The US inventor has also been featured in Forbes magazine as “an innovator in the use of microwave pyrolysis of plastic waste.”

His GoFundMe page, which he started to help finance his project, has received over $30,000 since the news of his disappearance made rounds on social media.