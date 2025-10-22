Jumada al-Awwal moon 2025 sighting updates in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted that the new moon of Jumada al-Awwal 1447 AH is expected to be sighted on the evening of Thursday, October 23, 2025.

According to the commission’s astronomical forecast, the moon will rise on October 21 at 5:25 PM, and by sunset on October 23, it will be approximately 48 hours and 54 minutes old. The interval between sunset and moonset in coastal areas is expected to be 56 minutes, creating favorable conditions for sighting, provided the weather remains clear.

“There are very good chances of sighting the new moon on October 23,” SUPARCO stated.

“If sighted, the first day of Jumada al-Awwal will fall on Friday, October 24, 2025.”

The final announcement regarding the beginning of the Islamic month will be made by the Central Ru’yat-e-Hilal Committee, based on testimonies received from across the country.

The name “Jumada al-Awwal” comes from the Arabic word “Jumada,” meaning dry or parched, reflecting the arid conditions of pre-Islamic Arabia. “Al-Awwal” means first, distinguishing it from Jumada al-Thani, the second of the two Jumada months.

While not among the four sacred months in Islam, Jumada al-Awwal holds historical and spiritual importance, marking key events in early Islamic history — including certain military campaigns, migrations, and the births or deaths of notable figures.

Throughout the Muslim world, believers observe this month with remembrance, Quranic recitation, and voluntary acts of worship. Many also engage in optional fasting, following the Sunnah of fasting on Mondays and Thursdays, using the month as an opportunity for reflection, devotion, and spiritual renewal.