Jummatul Wida being observed today

Jummatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan 2025 is being observed today across Pakistan with religious reverence.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims during Friday prayers.

The religious scholars and Imams in their Jumma sermons will highlight the importance of the month of fasting and the Jummatul Wida.

Jummatul Wida has a special significance for Muslims since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramadan and considered the harbinger of the end of the showering of divine blessings that characterizes the holy month.

Last Friday of Ramadan is also observed as Youm al-Quds (Al-Quds Day) in Pakistan to express support and solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Israeli occupied Palestine territories.

This year Jummatul Wida has coincided with 27th of Ramadan which is being seen as an auspicious occasion.