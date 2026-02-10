Junaid Akbar blasts PTI leadership in alleged leaked audio

ISLAMABAD: Tensions are rising within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary group after an alleged audio leak of lawmaker Junaid Akbar surfaced, in which he expressed frustration over restrictions on speaking in the National Assembly.

In the leaked audio recording, Junaid Akbar criticized party leadership for preventing him from participating in debates, claiming he was treated as if he were a “courtier” rather than a representative of the people.

He questioned the authority of the Chief Whip to decide who gets to speak, saying that only a few select members were consistently allowed to address issues during sessions.

“I have reached my limit,” Akbar said in the audio recording, adding that he no longer considers himself a part of the parliamentary party. He reportedly threatened to declare himself independent if the situation continues, stating he would ask the Speaker to formally recognize his status.

Junaid Akbar’s remarks also highlighted his dissatisfaction with the parliamentary committee system, which he claimed stifled debate and restricted participation to a handful of members.

He suggested that even routine discussions, like the budget session or last Ramadan’s debates, were dominated by the same individuals. The lawmaker further complained that his silence was being misinterpreted as complacency, saying that his restraint was not a sign of agreement but a reflection of the limited opportunities given to him.

Junaid Akbar also called out specific members for monopolizing debates.

PTI insiders said the party leadership is currently reviewing the situation and could call a meeting to address the grievances highlighted by Akbar’s alleged audio.

Audio Leak: PTI’s Sheikh Waqas Akram criticizes KP CM Afridi

On January 30, 2026, an alleged leaked audio clip of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram surfaced, revealing him blaming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi for the absence of party lawmakers from a sit-in (dharna) organized to meet the incarcerated PTI founder and former prime minister, Imran Khan.

In the leaked audio, Sheikh Waqas accused CM Sohail Afridi of failing to properly coordinate the dharna. He said PTI lawmakers should have been informed a night earlier if the sit-in was necessary and criticized the last-minute instructions asking them to arrive immediately.

He also highlighted that many lawmakers live in remote constituencies and lack access to helicopters or rapid transportation.

Sheikh Waqas repeatedly blamed CM Sohail Afridi, emphasizing that proper planning could have ensured the presence of all 90 PTI lawmakers and describing the situation as chaotic and avoidable.