PTI’s Junaid Akbar resigns as PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Junaid Akbar on Tuesday resigned as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, ARY News reported.

As per details, Junaid Akbar quit the important role on the direction of his party and handed over his resignation to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar.

The PTI leader stated that the PAC chairmanship was given to me on the direction of party and resigned on the party’s direction.

Junaid further stated that he accepted Imran Khan’s decision and he can even quit the National Assembly seat of PTI founder directs.

It is worth mentioning here that Imran Khan earlier directed party MNA Junaid Akbar to step down from his post as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Junaid Akbar Khan was elected as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on January 25.

The election of the PAC chairman took a year to materialise, with PTI and government blaming each other for the delay. Since the current government came into power after the February 2024 elections, the position has been unfilled.

An emergent meeting of the PAC was summoned after the PTI-backed SIC sent a panel for the position on the government’s demand. Besides Junaid Akbar Khan, the name of Adil Bazai was also among the panel.

Junaid Akbar Khan’s name was proposed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and none of the PAC members objected to it, paving the way for unanimous selection.