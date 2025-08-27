Junaid Akbar resigns as Public Accounts Committee Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Junaid Akbar has submitted his resignation from the position of Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee to Aamir Dogar, the party’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly.

Junaid Akbar maintained that he has resigned from both the chairmanship of the PAC and the Energy Committee, following the directives of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Junaid Akbar also mentioned that PTI MNA Suhail Sultan has resigned from his positions in the standing committees as well. Suhail Sultan stepped down from the Law & Justice, Water Resources, and SAFRON committees.

He added that Suhail Sultan has submitted his resignations to the party.

Aamir Dogar confirmed that, as per Imran Khan’s instructions, committee members are stepping down, and MNAs are also sending their resignations to Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq.

PTI founder Imran Khan directed party lawmakers to resign from all parliamentary committees, his sister, Aleema Khan, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after meeting her brother, Aleema Khan said that the former prime minister directed PTI lawmakers to quit all standing committees of the National Assembly.

Aleema Khan maintained that all of Imran Khan’s sisters got to meet him in jail after four months. About Imran Khan, she said that the PTI founder was in good health; however, ‘he was feeling a bit of pressure on his eye’.

Aleema Khan said that the PTI founder also inquired about the arrest of her sons, Shershah Khan and Shahrez Khan, who have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the attacks on Jinnah House and other incidents of arson and vandalism on May 9, 2023.