Junaid Chaudhry urges space-based monitoring for maritime safety

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Wednesday said that advanced space-based monitoring systems could play a vital role in safeguarding seas, improving maritime management, and strengthening responses to environmental threats.

The minister made these remarks during a visit to the headquarters of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

During the visit, SUPARCO Chairman Yusuf Khan and senior officials briefed the minister on the organisation’s operations and technological capabilities. The discussions highlighted SUPARCO’s role in satellite monitoring, maritime safety, and port management.

Junaid Chaudhry was also presented with a satellite-based assessment of potential sites for new ports, underscoring Pakistan’s focus on expanding its maritime infrastructure.

Officials further outlined plans for relief and rescue operations within national maritime boundaries, utilising satellite technology and artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and response times.

Addressing the participants, the minister emphasised the importance of leveraging satellite technology to address environmental and ecological challenges, including the impacts of climate change and disaster risks facing Pakistan’s coastline and maritime sector.

He underscored the need to conserve ocean biodiversity, ensure the sustainable use of marine resources, and enhance cooperation on marine environmental protection, noting that Pakistan is aligning its national maritime policies with global conservation commitments.

The minister said the protection of marine life, including areas beyond national jurisdiction, has become increasingly important, adding that Pakistan is a member of the Ocean Biodiversity Treaty and supports international efforts to protect ocean ecosystems and ensure the long-term sustainability of marine resources.

During the briefing, SUPARCO officials offered to develop artificial intelligence-based solutions for ports, including systems to monitor cargo dwell time and address customs-related inefficiencies through the Artificial Intelligence Maritime Secretariat (AIMS) established at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The meeting also explored ways to institutionalise cooperation between the ministry and SUPARCO. Junaid Chaudhry said a formal signing ceremony would be held to systemise collaboration and provide a structured framework for joint initiatives.