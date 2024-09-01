Junaid Khan: Pak bowlers failed to capitalise on early success

RAWALPINDI: Former fast bowler Junaid Khan has raised concerns over the performance of Pakistani bowlers in the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh saying that despite reducing Bangladesh to 26 for 6 at one stage, the Pakistani bowlers failed to capitalise on the opportunity, allowing the hosts to post a total of 262 runs.

In the second Test match in Rawalpindi, Bangladesh found themselves in deep trouble early on, losing six wickets for just 26 runs. However, the situation dramatically changed as Bangladesh managed to recover and reach a respectable total.

Junaid Khan, currently the bowling coach of the Pakistan women’s team, expressed his disappointment on social media, pointing out the lack of pace and experience in the Pakistani bowling attack.

Junaid highlighted that despite having Bangladesh on the ropes at 26 for 6, the Pakistani bowlers could not maintain their momentum. He questioned whether this performance was satisfactory or not.

In response to Pakistan’s first-innings score of 274, Bangladesh’s lower order, led by wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, staged a remarkable comeback. The duo not only saved their team from the follow-on but also established a crucial 165-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Liton Das scored a brilliant century, making 138 runs, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 78 runs. Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad was the standout performer for Pakistan, taking six wickets, while Mir Hamza and Salman Ali Agha chipped in with two and one wicket, respectively.

Overall, Day 3 of the second Pak v BAN Test saw Pakistan losing two wickets early in their second inning after bowling out Bangladesh for 262. Saim Ayub remained unbeaten at six, with the scoreboard reading 9-2 as Pakistan lost opening batter Abdullah Shafique and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad in the last minutes of the third day.

