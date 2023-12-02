Junaid Khan recalls his warning to Virat Kohli

Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan recalled his on-field with star India batter Virat Kohli during the bilateral series in 2012-13.

Left-arm pacer Junaid Khan was part of the Pakistan squad that played two T20Is and three ODIs in India. The T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw, and Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1.

Junaid Khan’s performances were hailed by the former cricketers and fans. He got Virat Kohli dismissed in all three 50-over matches.

The left-arm pacer clean bowled the right-handed batter in the opening game and caught out in the remaining games.

Virat Kohli vs Junaid khan Runs scored – 1

No of times Dismissed – 3

Junaid Khan opened up on his rivalry with Virat Kohli in a podcast. The left-arm pacer said he has taken so many wickets, but people remember how he made the former India captain his bunny.

Junaid Khaan recalled his warning to Virat Kohli before taking his wicket in the dead-rubber third ODI at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“We have played in the U-19 World Cup, we knew each other,” he was quoted saying in a report. “It was my comeback series and I was playing against India for the first time. I got Kohli in the first match and he told me it will not happen again. I got him again in the second and third match.

“Before the third ODI at the breakfast table, I told him ‘Viru aaj aapki khair nahi hai (Virat, you will not be spared today).’ Younis Khan was also there. He said get him out again today. Younis bhai took Virat’s catch.”

He heaped Virat Kohli for his performances and accomplishments by calling him a world-class player.

“Virat Kohli is still among the top five batsmen in the World. Especially, in the white-ball, the way, he has made records and recently broken Sachin Tendulkar’s century record. He is a world class batsman,” he said.

