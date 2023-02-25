Junaid Khan reveals why he quit singing for acting

Singer-turned-actor Junaid Khan on Friday finally revealed why he quit singing for acting, a question most of his fans ask.

Junaid Khan answered questions in a rapid-fire round in the ARY Digital show “The Fourth Umpire” hosted by superstar Fahad Mustafa with comedian Faizan Sheikh and former cricketer Azhar Ali.

The cricketer was asked why he chose acting over singing. His options were not being able to earn bread and butter, no one accepting him as a singer or Xulfi, the member of his band Call, advising him to pick that profession.

He chose the kitchen option, meaning one cannot solely rely on singing to earn bread and butter.

Moreover, the actor showed his dancing skills on the show.

Junaid Khan said he is just an artist. He added that people need a medium to express themselves.

The celebrity said it started with music and then acting.

Junaid Khan, answering a question on why bands split, said members are like family and there are problems with each other. He added that his three-member band reunited after putting their differences aside.

When asked who is his favourite co-actor, the celebrity said there is no genuine feeling for anyone as there are so many people on the set.

He said the best acting public reaction matters in the on-screen chemistry between stars in dramas.

“I have worked with many people like Saba (Qamar), Mahira (Khan), Hira (Mani), Mansha (Pasha), and Moomal (Khalid) but people have liked me most with Hira and Mansha,” he said.

He said people might have liked his on-screen performance with Mahira Khan.

