Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif’s valima invitation card revealed

The valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif, son and daughter-in-law of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, will be held in Lahore on December 17.

Junaid Safdar, the grandson of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has shared an invitation card of his valima (wedding reception) on Instagram.

The card has a picture of Junaid Safdar and his wife with the date of the function to be held in Lahore.

Junaid and Ayesha tied the knot in a nikah ceremony on August 22. The nikah was held at The Lanesborough, a swanky 5-star hotel on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge, London.

Ayesha is the daughter of Saifur Rahman Khan, a close aide of Junaid’s grandfather Nawaz Sharif, who was made chairman of the then Ehtesab Bureau during Nawaz’s second tenure as prime minister in 1997.

