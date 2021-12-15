Junaid Safdar’s wedding: Fayaz Chohan brings ‘mithai’ to Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan brought sweets to the Punjab Assembly to celebrate the wedding of Junaid Safdar, son of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Replying to a question outside the Punjab Assembly, the provincial minister said that he had brought sweets to Punjab Assembly for PML-N MPA Uzma Bukhari to celebrate the wedding of Junaid Safdar — the grandson of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the son of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar.

Chohan also telephoned MPA Uzma Bukhari and congratulated her on Junaid Safdar’s wedding.

فیاض الحسن چوہان بیگم صفدر اعوان کے بیٹے کی شادی کی خوشی میں عظمیٰ بخاری کیلئے کیا تحفہ لیکر آئے۔۔۔!!! اور عظمیٰ بخاری اسمبلی سے غائب تھیں تو فیاض الحسن چوہان نے کیا کیا۔۔۔!!! pic.twitter.com/j9PSwJwyrY — Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) December 15, 2021

Despite being critical of each other, Chohan and Uzma Bukhari often meet and talk during the provincial assembly session.

PML-N’s Azma Bokhari and PTI’s Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan got into one such candid conversation last month outside Punjab Assembly while talking to journalists.

The political rivals trolled each other for supporting their respective parties.

Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan in Aug. His valima will take place on December 17 (Friday). Several functions, including Barat, Mehendi and musical events have been held since their arrival in Lahore.

