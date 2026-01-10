ISLAMABAD: The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) on Saturday said that the skywatchers could watch Jupiter at its closest approach to Earth in 2026.

Jupiter, the largest solar planet, could be sighted in Pakistan between 6:34 in evening to 6:45 in morning, a spokesperson said.

“The planet will be at the closest point to the Earth tonight,” he said.

“It will rise at the sunset and will be visible whole night,” according to spokesperson. “It will be sighted bigger in size and more luminous,” Suparco said.

Jupiter will be visible in a clear sky located in Constellation Gemini.

Jupiter’s large moons IO, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto could also be observable.

This Jupiter spectacle could again be sighted in the next year, astronomers said.

This event, known as opposition, occurs when Earth is positioned directly between Jupiter and the Sun, making it the brightest and most prominent in the sky.

Jupiter will be visible from both hemispheres, rising in the east shortly after sunset and setting in the west at dawn.

It will be the brightest object in the night sky, with a magnitude of about -2.6, making it easily visible with the naked eye.

The best viewing conditions will be available from January 9 to February 11, 2027, when Jupiter will remain prominent in the night sky.

For skywatchers, this is an excellent opportunity to observe Jupiter’s features, including its four largest moons and the famous Great Red Spot.