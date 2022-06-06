Jurassic World Dominion starts off big at international box office

Jurassic World Dominion is one of the most anticipated films of this year and the Chris Pratt-starrer is already doing big at the box office in selected countries.

The sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom raked in $55 million from 10,000 screens in Mexico, Korea, Brazil, Italy, and others.

It debuted with $18 million in Mexico along with $15 million and $4.3 million in South Korea and Brazil respectively. It earned $3.4 million in Italy.

The film is yet to be released in countries such as France, Germany, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, China, and Japan. It seems to give a strong competition to Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Tom Cruise, which has earned at least a $500 million mark across the world.

The Jurassic World franchise is one of the most popular in Hollywood. Its previous two instalments i.e. Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, reached $1 billion-mark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jurassic World (@jurassicworld)



The movie is set four years after the destruction of the remote island of Isla Nubar, and dinosaurs roam the entire world, living and hunting among humans.

Related – Did Chris Pratt predict his Jurassic World role five years ago?

Jurassic Park actors Laura Dern and Sam Neill reprise their roles as paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler, now soil and climate change scientist, and palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant, reuniting with their castmate from the 1993 movie Jeff Goldblum, who plays mathematician Dr Ian Malcolm.

The movie sees them join forces with Chris Pratt’s animal behaviourist Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s activist Claire Dearing, who has helmed the more recent Jurassic World trilogy of films.

Comments