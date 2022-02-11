Jurassic World Dominion trailer sees original cast fighting dinosaurs

The trailer of the upcoming Hollywood dinosaur movie Jurassic World Dominion was released and the movie-goers got the first look at the film’s scene and the return of the original cast.

Jurassic World Dominion, expected to release on June 10 this year, is set nearly four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It saw the dinosaur-themed park getting destroyed and genetically altered dinosaurs being released in the human world.

The epic conclusion to the Jurassic era. Watch the trailer for #JurassicWorldDominion now.

pic.twitter.com/dgb313exuS — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) February 10, 2022

The talking point of the trailer was the return of Laura Dern and Sam Neill in the franchise. They will reprise their iconic roles of Dr Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant respectively. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will also return to play the characters of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing respectively.

Laura Dern and Sam Neill haven’t been back with the dinosaurs since 2001′s Jurassic Park III.

Here’s what its fans had to say…

#JurassicWorldDominion is gonna be a perfect conclusion to the Jurassic Park & Jurassic World era! I’m so glad we got the reunion we wanted! pic.twitter.com/4sqmJk2Xax — Josh ❤️ The Book Of Boba Fett #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) February 10, 2022

So, let me get this straight… the world is overrun with dinos because a handful were released from a lab on the US west coast? Yeah, that’s nonsense. Those few would have been eliminated in a matter of hours, maybe a couple days at most. — John Score (@JScoreForever) February 10, 2022

There is ZERO tension in the modern blockbuster, absolutely none. We know that all of our main characters will be fine, survive, and never have any sort of PTSD from this. Three main characters on a plane getting attacked? No worries. Well, maybe the WOC will die. 🙄 — Paul R Roman (@PaulRRoman) February 10, 2022

Colin Trevorrow will return to direct the third instalment of the Jurassic World trilogy. The two films had grossed at least $1.67 billion and $1.3 billion respectively.

The film’s release, which was slated to hit the screens last year, got delayed by a year amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Comments