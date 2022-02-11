Friday, February 11, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Jurassic World Dominion trailer sees original cast fighting dinosaurs

test

The trailer of the upcoming Hollywood dinosaur movie Jurassic World Dominion was released and the movie-goers got the first look at the film’s scene and the return of the original cast.

Jurassic World Dominion, expected to release on June 10 this year, is set nearly four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It saw the dinosaur-themed park getting destroyed and genetically altered dinosaurs being released in the human world.

The talking point of the trailer was the return of Laura Dern and Sam Neill in the franchise. They will reprise their iconic roles of Dr Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant respectively. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will also return to play the characters of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing respectively.

Laura Dern and Sam Neill haven’t been back with the dinosaurs since 2001′s Jurassic Park III.

Here’s what its fans had to say…

Colin Trevorrow will return to direct the third instalment of the Jurassic World trilogy. The two films had grossed at least $1.67 billion and $1.3 billion respectively.

The film’s release, which was slated to hit the screens last year, got delayed by a year amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.