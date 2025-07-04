‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ original ending had a different fate for Mahershala Ali’s character

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ director Gareth Edwards has made a shocking revelation about the fate of Mahershala Ali’s character in the original ending.

The seventh title in the dinosaur franchise takes place five years after the last movie. Scarlett Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a tough mercenary who leads a team to steal DNA samples from the three biggest dinosaurs still alive.

Her team includes Mahershala Ali as Duncan and Jonathan Bailey as a dinosaur expert named Henry.

Their mission goes wrong when they have to rescue a family whose boat got too close to the dangerous dinosaur island.

During a recent interview, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ director Gareth Edwards revealed that they had Ali’s character die in the original script.

“It flipped back and forth a couple of times. In the draft I first read, he died, and I thought, ‘That’s great!’ We started to pursue Mahershala, and for whatever reason, it felt like, well, if we’re going to get Mahershala, we’ve got to keep him alive, right?” he said.

According to Edwards, Mahershala Ali suggested that his character to be killed off after he read the original script for ‘Jurassic World Rebirth.’

“But then Mahershala read it, and his only main note was, ‘Can we kill him?’ I agreed, so I joined Team Mahershala, and we both pushed to have him killed; the script changed back to him dying,” according to the filmmaker.

However, they had to shoot a scene where the Hollywood actor’s character lives after the studio asked the team to do so.

“But, when we edited the movie and did the director’s cut, I ended up sending the version that had him dying. It went well, but the studio said, ‘Oh, it’s great. But can we just see the version where he lives?’” Gareth Edwards said.

He added, “We hadn’t put it together, so we went back and edited that, and everyone just said, ‘It’s got to be that.’ We did two test screenings, and the reaction to him living, everyone was a lot happier.”