Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey talk about ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ chemistry

Hollywood actors Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey have shared a few insights into their on-screen chemistry in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Currently in theatres, the film stars Johansson as mercenary Zora Bennett, while Bailey plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis.

Apart from Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ also stars Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Ed Skrein.

The duo has now opened up on the importance of the ‘passionate’ chemistry between their characters in the film.

According to Scarlett Johansson, her character is “taken by Henry’s passion and kindness,” while being impressed by his enthusiasm.

“He’s very full of life and curious. His curiosity is very appealing to her, and they just immediately click in that way because they’re both curious. He’s clearly somebody who has dedicated his life to something he feels passionate about, and they share that, the Hollywood actor said.

Read more: Jurassic World Rebirth Review: Does the New Movie Live Up to the Hype?

Jonathan Bailey was of the view that his character “picks up on” the fact that Zora is “emotionally intelligent and incredibly great at placating situations.”

“I think she reads him really well from the get-go. They’re both as passionate in very different ways about what they do and about their lives, and I think they click in that way, as do all the characters,” Jonathan Bailey said.

The two Hollywood actors also revealed forming a friendship while filming ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ together.

“We had a mutual friend that said, ‘You guys are going to really have a great time together.’ So then we had to, because we couldn’t let our friend down!” Bailey said, leading Scarlett Johansson to say, “Exactly. We owe it to them, the responsibility to get along.”