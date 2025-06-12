‘Jurassic World’ star teases return to franchise

Hollywood actor Bryce Dallas Howard, who starred in the original ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy alongside Chris Pratt, has addressed her return to the franchise.

The upcoming ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ features a new cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey, among others.

The upcoming title will see the new cast set on a mission to infiltrate the restricted island of Ile Saint-Hubert, which was once used by InGen as a dinosaur research facility.

During a recent interview with a foreign media outlet, Bryce Dallas Howard opened up on a potential return to the ‘Jurassic World’

“I think that the door is always open. It was so cool with Dominion getting to have the legacy cast back and working in the franchise,” the Hollywood actor said when asked about her return to the franchise.

However, Howard maintained that the story of the film was more important than the cast choice.

“It is not about a specific set of characters. So, for myself as a fan, I am so excited for Jurassic World Rebirth. I’m going to be there in the theater opening day, and they have an amazing cast. I mean, Mahershala Ali, Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey. It’s going to be absolutely fantastic. So I’m excited. And then maybe in 20 years or something like that, if they ever asked, of course, I would be back in a heartbeat, but I think they know what they’re doing,” the Hollywood actor said.

It is worth noting here that Bryce Dallas Howard played Claire Dearing, while Chris Pratt starred as Owen Grady in the original ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy.

However, neither of the Hollywood actors will return for their roles in the upcoming title.