Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh notified as ad hoc judge of SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday notified Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh as ad hoc judge of the SC, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh will serve as SC judge on an ad hoc basis for a year.

It is to be worth mentioned here that Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, last week, had refused to take oath as an ad hoc judge.

In a letter penned to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the SHC chief justice HAD said that had learnt about the Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s (JCP) decision for which he was humbled, but his answer would remain the same as he had stated earlier.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had summoned Chief Justice SHC Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh to take oath as an Ad hoc judge of the apex court, but he had denied it.

The JCP at a meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, had decided by a majority of five to four that the SHC chief justice would be invited to become an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court for a period of one year provided he accorded his consent.